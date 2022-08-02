SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the cost of living on the rise, people are having to find ways to stretch every dollar. Surprisingly though, one popular business model isn’t seeing an uptick in business.

As inflation rises nationwide, many would think thrift shops would be busy, but in Siouxland, it’s the opposite.

Vicki Cook from the Gospel Mission Thrift Store told me that customers don’t have spare cash.

“They’d rather buy food and buy gas than, you know when they do that they really don’t have any money left over to go shopping for anything,” said Cook.

Even with inflation increasing the cost of living, many second-hand shops refuse to hike up prices.

“We have not raised any of our prices here at Envy. We are trying to keep it as reasonable and affordable as possible for everybody else,” said Envy My Closet owner Britni Hilts.

When keeping prices low, many thrift stores feel they have to cut back on other expenses to keep affordable prices.

“We spend $1,000 to $3,000 just in heating and air conditioning in these three units, and I think a lot of people don’t realize how much goes into that. If it’s summer out, be ready to be in tanks in here. We don’t have it up as cool as it should, plus our A.C. doesn’t want to keep up with it,” said Hilts.

Hilts told me they no longer do radio or TV advertisements due to the high cost. Even with low turnouts, thrift stores are still seeing many regulars. One customer of Envy My Closet said that she does prefer thrifting over retailers.

“You know if I have an event coming up and I need a new outfit, I’m more likely to stop in here, Envy, to check out if there’s something that I can find here before I would go somewhere else and purchase new,” said Ashley Tapper.

As the school year gets closer, local thrift stores are hoping business will turn around.