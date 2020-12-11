Siouxland teens being overlooked on Salvation Army Angel Trees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year around the holidays, the Salvation Army plants Christmas trees in about 56 different locations around Siouxland.

Each tree has a child’s wish list hanging from the branches marked with the writer’s age. The program allows youths ages 18 and younger, but the Salvation Army said most people tend to help out the little ones first, leaving the older kids left behind.

“So every year we always struggle to fulfill the gift wishes of our older kids, especially the preteens through teens. When we go and look at what’s left on our angel trees, we always find the older kids are still left on there,” said Chris Clarke, of the Salvation Army.

If you are having trouble finding a gift for an older child, try a gift card or take in a specific child by writing the Salvation Army a check. They will go use the check to go and buy whatever is on the child’s wish list.