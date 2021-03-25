Siouxland teen organizes donation drive to help people in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland teen is paying forward his good fortune with the help of the community.

Brian Regino is recognized by the Boys and Girls Club as their “Local Youth of the Year,” and for the past two weeks, he’s been living up to the title, organizing a donation drive to help people in need.

For Regino, it’s personal because he knows exactly what it feels like as he experienced the struggle firsthand.

“When I was younger I was homeless and didn’t have a lot of opportunities and never had clothes, we always had to rewear the same clothes. So when I won Youth of the Year, I wanted to give back to people who might be in my similar situation,” says Brian Regino.

Regino said before you throw away unwanted clothing and shoes, consider donating them instead.