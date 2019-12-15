Siouxland teams participated in Lego League competition in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – It turns out Legos can be more than just a toy, they can be used to compete in a unique contest.

On Saturday, 14 Sergeant Bluff middle school teams competed in Lego League, creating robots completely out of Legos.

Even more impressive, the kids’ program the machine to do a series of tasks.

The Lego League competition was set up in part by Iowa State University.

They say it’s important to teach kids science and engineering, creatively.

“I mean, when you have fun doing something, you remember it and it inspires you. Really, what we want to do with kids is build their self-efficacy, you know, if you believe you can, you just might,” said Camille Schroeder, Iowa State University.

Thousands of kids from all over Iowa will be competing Saturday and Sunday and only 120 of them will be advancing to the state level.