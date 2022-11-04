SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland former teacher’s case in the state of Iowa was dismissed in favor of a federal case against him.

Andrew John Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, was charged in both Iowa court and Federal court for allegedly attempting to entice a 14-year-old into sexual activities in exchange for $200. At the time of his arrest, Heller was employed by Wynot Public Schools.

In Iowa court, he was charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 and prostitution. However, his charges in Iowa were dropped at the end of October after the state of Iowa filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The federal case was filed in August of this year.

Heller’s case went before a federal grand jury in August. The grand jury approved charges on two counts. The first was that government alleges that on or about July 14 Heller engaged a person under the age of 18 to engage in prostitution and sexual activity for which a person could be charged with a criminal offense, sex abuse in the third degree under Iowa Code, and attempted to do so.

The second count was on human trafficking. Under this count Heller is charged with knowingly attempting to patronize and solicit a minor to engage in a commercial sex act.

During his initial hearing on October 18 Heller pleaded not guilty to both counts. He was appointed a federal public defender and his trial date was set for December 19.

The judge also agreed that Heller should be held in pretrial detention. The reasoning for holding Heller in pretrial detention was that his alleged victim was under the age of 18, that the weight of evidence against the defendant was strong and that he would be subject to a lengthy incarceration period if convicted.