SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over at West High School, teachers got a refresher course on a technique pioneered here in Siouxland.

The MVP model helps teach students to be better role models to younger students by having the students themselves re-enforcing better behaviors, but it relies on teachers to coach students into becoming the MVPs.

KCAU 9 spoke with UNI professor Alan Heisterkamp about the model and why it’s so effective.

“Be respectful, well what does that Mean? Be respectful of in the way we talk to each other, the way we respect each other’s culture, or background, or differences,” said Heisterkamp.

The model was implemented here in the Sioux City schools in 2011 and over the years, thousands of students have been MVPs.