INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council award six educators who go above and beyond to inspire student interest in and awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This year, a Siouxland teacher was one of those six educators.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced in a press release that Shane Peterson, an 8-12 Industrial Technology Instructor at West Lyon Community School District (WLCSD), was named the recipient of the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award. He was recognized for his efforts in expanding the industrial technology program at WLCSD and transforming the program from a basic woodworking program to a STEM program over his 10 years at the school.

Peterson’s students described him as someone who encourages them to think creatively, went above and beyond for the industrial technology program, and someone who has grown his students’ confidence in their futures. His principal noted that in addition to his efforts and contribution to the school, Peterson also received over $200,000 in grants for his classroom.

As a recipient of the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, Peterson will receive $1,500 to use for his classroom and $1,500 for personal use.

Now in its ninth year, the award is given annually to one full-time, licensed preK-12 teacher from each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. Each recipient is honored for their efforts to foster enthusiasm and inspire a passion for STEM that goes beyond the classroom and helps prepare students for future high-demand careers.

In January, eight Siouxland schools were among 37 in the state were selected by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council picked to join or expand the STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teacher) + HD (High Demand) Program.