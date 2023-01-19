SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland teacher has pleaded guilty to the federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor, authorities said.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor in federal court in Sioux City on January 13, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa.

Heller’s arrest was part of a joint undercover investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department trying to identify those engaged in human trafficking. Law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a dating website as part of the operation.

According to the release, Heller responded to an ad of a 19-year-old offering sexual services for money. He contacted the phone number belonging to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. Through the communication, Heller said he would pay $200 and Truly seltzers to have sex with who he thought was an underaged girl. He showed up to a previously arranged meeting when authorities searched him and found with cash, the seltzers, and condoms

Heller was originally charged with prostitution and one count of enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose in Iowa before the case was dismissed and then pursued through the federal court.

Heller was employed by Wynot Public Schools at the time of his arrest in July 2022. The school said in a statement at the time saying the district was “responding promptly and appropriately,” but couldn’t provide further details due “to the nature of personnel matters.” The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported that he resigned from the school district on July 28.

Heller faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with the possible maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

After his guilty plea, Heller was taken into custody by the United States Marshals.