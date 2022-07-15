SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A teacher of a northeast Nebraska school has been arrested in Sioux City for prostitution of a minor.

According to court documents, The FBI alerted the Sioux City Police Department that Andrew Heller, 36, of Sergeant Bluff, was trying to entice a 14-year-old into sexual activities. The FBI said they had monitored communication in which Heller allegedly requested to have sex with the teen for $200.

Authorities took Heller into custody, finding alcohol meant to be shared with the teen, an unopened box of condoms, and more than $200 in cash.

Documents state that Heller admitted to contacting the girl for the purpose of paying for sex.

Heller is employed by Wynot Public Schools. The school’s website shows him as a social studies teacher.

KCAU 9 reached out to Wynot schools for a statement but have not heard back at this time.

Heller was arrested on one count of prostitution and one count of enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Heller is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on July 25.