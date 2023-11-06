SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministries (STEMM) will be holding its annual A Night of Hope fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The event takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The night will include a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, a program, and a live auction, the organization said in a release.

“This fundraiser is our main source of support for all our spiritual, educational and medical ministries throughout the year,” STEMM U.S. Director Dwight Freiberg said.

STEMM is a Christian ministry that was first organized in 1997. According to their website, it was “specifically created to develop a relational bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania by addressing the priorities of spiritual growth, medical care, and educational opportunities.” They have provided a variety of services for Tanzanian children, including funding educations, providing meals, and performing surgeries.

Additionally, twice a year, STEMM leads mission trips to Tanzania. These are open to “Christians from all denominations and all walks of life.”

“I encourage people to come to our event, learn about the great works being done by STEMM, and consider joining one of our mission trips,” Freiberg said. “I can tell you from personal experience, it is a life-changing journey.”

The release also stated that STEMM has started an agriculture program and now has over 80 acres under cultivation.