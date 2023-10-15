SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many in Sioux City took a plunge into a 58 degree tank of water Saturday all to help raise money for a good cause.

Every year, The annual Siouxland Polar Plunge Special Olympics Iowa benefit brings hundreds to the Leeds area to jump into 2,500 gallons of cold water.

The event is held by the Special Olympics of Iowa to raise funds for more than 15,000 athletes across the Hawkeye state.

Megan Filipi with Special Olympics of Iowa said she hopes the message of inclusion is well received.

“That everybody has different abilities. And it’s important to celebrate everybody’s abilities no matter what they are, so our focus is on inclusion people with and without intellectual abilities,” Filipi said.

This year, Special Olympics of Iowa hopes to raise $25,000 during the Polar Plunge. In 2022, officials raised more than $410,000through the event.