SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Tabletop Gamers is a local non-profit aiming to bring back the fun of game night.

Over the weekend, the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, the non-profit held their semi-annual convention with games of all kinds.

Hundreds of families came out to play classic board games and maybe even try something new.

Organizers said it’s all about coming together for fun.

“It’s just really awesome seeing kids that showed up to the first convention and kids that have shown up to our game days, that they are here, they recognize who we are, they know that they can come to us for help,” said Megan McLaury, “That’s just really special feeling, I guess.”

The next convention will be in August, however, a free game event will be held on June 25.