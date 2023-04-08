SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The message that supervisors from 3 northwest Iowa counties gave to state lawmakers on Friday during a two-hour roundtable discussion was “one size doesn’t fit all.”

Concerns over property taxes and CO2 pipeline projects topped the list of concerns shared during the session on April 7 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Supervisors from Monona, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties said the event is an opportunity to take resident concerns directly to the state’s policymakers.

With the 2023 legislative session is set to end April 28 in Des Moines, lawmakers acknowledged that making changes this session isn’t likely. But state legislators agree that cooperation in the future is important.

“We had questions for them, they had questions for us and we wanted to really just hone in on the fact that you know we serve the same constituency and we have the obligation to provide what the state mandates. And the state mandates essential services through county governments and one size does not fit all,” said Matthew Ung, chair of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

“It was helpful on my end to understand where they’re coming from and you know we hear from enough lobbiest down there. I would love to hear more from non-lobbiest so anytime we can do that I’m for that,” said Iowa House District 1 Representative J.D. Scholton.

Ung said the goal of the April 10 event was to have a better understanding of each other’s processes, particularly concerning long-term planning and budgeting.