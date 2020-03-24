Siouxland studio helps promote local businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Many small businesses are changing how they serve customers. That’s why a local studio is helping many of them promote services that are still available.

Studio 712 owner Mitchel Rohner visited the Jolly Time-Koated Kernels to support the family-owned businesses and adding them to his business’ Facebook page to highlight local businesses that continue to serve customers.

“This whole situation is not easy for any of us, and it’s just important that we stick together, businesses to businesses and just the community in general. We need to stick together so shop local, that’s important,” said Rohner.

Rohner says he’s already highlighted several others including Hardline Coffee, Don’s Sports Bar and Grill, and Buffalo Alice.

Latest Stories