Siouxland students take part in 10th annual NECC-WSC Robotics Competition Series

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Some older Siouxland students were showing off their skills with technology in Wayne.

High school and college kids were at Wayne State College for some healthy robotics competition.

Wayne State and Northeast Community College celebrating over a decade of the NECC-WSC Robotics Competition Series.

But Monday was a scrimmage for robotic teams to test their skills before moving on to more serious competitions.

“They get to work together as a group and solve problems. We have hardware issues and software issues and they get to collaborate and have fun doing it,” said Molly Curnyn, Wayne State Robotics coach.

About six colleges attended the event and numerous high school teams as well.

Organizers say it takes at least 40 hours to build a robot.