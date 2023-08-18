SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– As thousands of college students begin to settle into their dorms in Sioux City, many are finding it hard to afford things like furniture and appliances.

A Western Iowa Tech Community College housing official said this year the dorm rooms are busier than ever.

“In total, we’ll have about 350 here in the dorms with bur oaks suits, which is this building we’re in right now, prairie place, and sun ridge court,” Director of Resident Life and Outreach with Western Iowa Tech Community College Steven Garcia said.

With so many people settling into their new temporary homes, folks bring a variety of objects with them.

“So I brought just basic stuff; clothes, basic toiletries, a pan to cook in,” said Ryan Dunker, a first-year WITCC student.

“Our living room space has been filled up with a couch, lamp, tv, kinda just little things that make it feel a little bit more of a home within the dorm,” said Antoinette Bita, second-year WITCC student.

According to a recent report from the Bureau Of Labor Statistics, in July, the overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from last year, after 12 straight months of decline in inflation. But it continues to be a problem for college students trying to get essential items for their dorm rooms.

“Just like things in general from last year to this year, so like kitchen stuff was more expensive this year. I felt bedding was a little more expensive this year,” said Schiefen.

“Well I mean obviously I’m not going out there buying no filet mignon, but I mean I could figure something out I’m balling on a budget,” said Dunker.

However, there are other alternatives for students to eat on campus and purchase furniture online to save folks money.

“For me, I went all over as well, Goodwill was a good place I went to a lot for more or less decor, and then like Facebook Marketplace like she said that’s where I went to get some of my stuff too, and then there are a few items I brought too,” said Cole Schiefen, second-year WITCC student.

“We also have free laundry on each floor, two washers and two dryers on each floor and then we have community kitchens in these buildings as well. so students again can bring their own things when it comes to cooking and stuff, but we do provide different things like that,” said Garcia.

Classes at Western Iowa Tech will begin on August 23, while Briar Cliff University starts on August 21 and Morningside University kicks off on August 24.