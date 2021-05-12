Siouxland students part ways with their hair for children in need

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Hairstyles are pretty important to young people, and that makes what a group of teens at one Siouxland high school did Wednesday all the more impressive.

Around 20 students from Washington High School in Cherokee are parting with their locks. Their hair will be used to create wigs for cancer patients.

Participants were members of Washington High School’s National Honor Society. Their donations, in the 2nd Annual Cut-A-Thon, have meaning to them.

“All of our hair is going to be donated to the company, ‘Children With Hair Loss’, and we chose that company specifically because they do provide wigs to children with hair loss for free. They don’t make their patients pay at all,’ said Elizabeth Ellis, the President of the N.H.S.

For donors, like Ellis, it hits close to home.

“It really does mean a lot to me. My grandma had cancer, so I remember the very first time I cut and donated my hair. This will be my third time. The very first time I had cut and donated my hair, my grandma had just gotten a wig. So even though her wig wasn’t made from my hair, it was very symbolic,” said Ellis.

“It’s a project really near and dear to my heart. When the National Honor Society kids decided to do this a couple of years ago, I had lost both my mom and my grandma to cancer within four months of each other that same year,” said Natalie Barkley, the National Honor Society’s advisor.

Along with donating their hair, the students also work to raise money for cancer patients.

“We raise money through selling bracelets, we had hat day, we had wig day at the high school and making sure that we can raise that money in separate ways,” Ellis said.

“To see the kids step up and want to do something to support others is incredibly cool. Watching the kids in a high school level take something to give to others and be that kindness that we can represent in the world is so important,” Barkley said.

In addition to the hair donations, the Honor Society students surpassed their $3,000 fundraising goal. They’ll be donating almost $5,000 to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.