SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Several Siouxland students picked up some first-hand lessons with the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

Through the Career Academy Program, students in the fire science class got an education in forcible entry.

The students eventually can earn certifications and college credit toward a future career as a firefighter.

While the long-term benefits are important, students said the hands-on experience is great for learning.

“It’s been really cool because there’s been some classes where I’ve been able to step up as a teacher and teach them some things while learning myself,” said Tatum Navrkal, a senior at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

After completing this class, these students will be able to get the IR Firefighter One certification.