Siouxland students learn about severe weather

WHITING, Iowa (KCAU) — Students in Whiting learned about severe weather Friday, with KCAU 9 meteorologist Victor Perez giving kids the inside scoop.

Perez met with more than 50 kids, ranging from 3rd to 6th grade at Whiting Community School for their safety day.

Students learned all about common springtime weather, including thunderstorms, strong wind, hail and tornadoes. They also learned about the derecho storm that struck last August.

The wind storm extended more than 700 miles, with winds exceeding 100 mph. It caused roughly $11 billion in damages.