SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Bishop Heelan got a little history lesson on Veterans Day.

Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing displayed the history of US flags from colonial days to the present. Senior Master Sergeant Lawrence Carda, of the 185th Air Refueling Wing and Iowa Air National Guard, said community outreach is an important part of military service and a great way to connect with other Siouxlanders.

“We’re all recruiters that are in uniform and we want the public to be familiar with us and know what we do and how great it is to serve this country,” Carda said.

Carda and his wife both serve in the Air National Guard and he said keeping kids engaged with the possibility of a military career is important.