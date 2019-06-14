Siouxland students learn about air craft regulation in drone camp

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland kids spent their day in Matt King's Drone Camp to learn how to safely operate the unmanned aircraft.

"We have eight, nine and ten-year-olds operating drones. They hit the drone simulators, and they're flying drones that are worth thousands of dollars. About 80 percent of kids that come to us already own a drone, but they don't know the rules and its shocking," said King.

During the camp, students are put through a series of training courses, simulations and pop quizzes for a week. The goal is to help them remember the rules long after their departure.

"Kids come and build their own drones and learn about FAA rules and regulations. So they learn what the government says we can and can't do. How high we can fly and how fast we can fly," said King.

For a few students, this is their second time attending camp drone. This year, they're learning about the most recent additions to the drone industry. Once camp is completed, students are rewarded with their "wings" for this year's hard work and dedication.