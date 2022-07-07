SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Much of history is lost to time because no one was there to keep track.

Over at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, a class was held for kids in fourth grade and older about preserving oral histories.

The class taught kids how to conduct interviews with elders about their lives and their perspective on historical events.

Organizers said that it will help give context to future historians.

“Again, it’s just a way of keeping it and passing it on. Maybe there’s people who can have both and having the written recond along with the oral, maybe some people can read along with it to understand it better,” said Theresa Jackson.

Coming up on Sunday, the Center will be hosting a musical performance by Amy Ellsworth.