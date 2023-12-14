SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– First responders had students experience life-saving techniques Thursday, and hopefully inspired the next generation of healthcare providers in a variety of different fields.

“We have heart and pig lungs, they get to see the actual anatomy when we’re talking about intubating people or compressions and things like that.” MercyOne Director of Critical Care Lori Rice said. “We also have the hybrid table that shows very detailed veins and bones.”

Dan Gassaway has been a firefighter at the South Sioux City Fire Department for more than three years, and he said he learned a lot from the pig organs and interactive table.

“Being able to go through that cadaver and actually see the inside of the body, so you can see how your treatments in the field would actually affect anatomically those people,” Gassaway said. “I thought that was an awesome opportunity to take part in.”

Kenleigh Buschmann is a senior at East High School that plans to one day become a paramedic and maybe a nurse. She said the rural trauma course furthered her desire to enter the medical field.

“All the practice and everything is great for what I want to go into,” Buschmann said. “Getting that practice really makes me feel like this is the right thing for me to do.”

MercyOne officials hoped that when students left, they’d taken a few things away from Thursday’s course, whatever their future career plans may be.

“You can actually take some training, you don’t have to be in healthcare per se, but you could go volunteer on rescue squads too, because we need them,” MercyOne Trauma Program Coordinator Barb Fitzgerald said. “I mean, it’s their family too that’s going to be affected by having volunteers and what not.”

“The healthcare industry is so versatile,” MercyOne Trauma Program Manager Lea Mathison said, “and there’s so many different things that we can do in healthcare. Just sparking that interest and then being like, ‘come work with Barb and I because we’re pretty cool at MercyOne,” that’s what we like.”

Lori Rice told KCAU 9 that MercyOne plans on doing more training courses like they did Thursday next year, in hopes of encouraging more people to pursue the medical field.