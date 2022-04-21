SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland students at East Middle School got a hands-on experience with Chinese history.

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the Chinese created clay sculptures called terracotta warriors to honor the country’s first emperor. Sixth-grade students recreated the sculptures with terracotta clay.

Heidi Strong teaches world regions and culture at East Middle School. She said activities like these make a lasting impact for students.

“That’s my goal as a teacher is to bring history to life for my students, and I find that the more activities that I can do with them, the more that they remember the information,” Strong said. “It helps connect it for them.”

The original terracotta warriors were created back in 210 BC, and they weren’t discovered until 1974.