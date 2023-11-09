SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — All things aviation for more than 200 Siouxland students on Thursday. Middle and high school students from 19 area schools participated in the first-ever Siouxland STEM-Aviation festival.

During the 4-hour event, students experienced 6 different stem-related activities. One included the inside of a KC-135 tanker stationed at the 185th Air Refueling Wing as well as rocket launching and flight avionics at the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

The event, hosted by Northwest Iowa Region STEM, allowed students to get hands-on with careers in the aviation field.

“We want to make sure we’re giving our students as young as 6th grade and even younger the opportunity to see what’s out there, as far as career opportunities because it’s very vast,” Northwest Iowa STEM Manager Mary Trent said, “And to really get them interested in the many dynamics whether it’s mechanics, drones. There’s many different avenues they can take as well.”

The STEM region is a part of the Governor’s STEM advisory council, which aims to get more students into science, technology, engineering, and math careers.