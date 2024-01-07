SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU)– Many Siouxland students gathered in South Sioux City on Saturday to compete in a regional robotics tournament.

24 teams from Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska gathered at the South Sioux City Middle School for the “First Tech Challenge League Tournament”, which has been going on for roughly 15 years. High school students put their hand-built and programmed robots through a series of tests while being judged on presentation and their robots performance.

A student from Norfolk Catholic High School says preparing for this competition was a fun but grueling task.

“We worked on the computer for about three months before we even started building it. Once we had a full model we started building it, we finished it like three days ago and it’s been a race to program it since then. Me and a couple of my teammates actually stayed up all night last night trying to get it working. Sadly we’re having some issues, so we’re trying to get that sorted out and we’re hoping we’ll get that figured out by the end of the day,” said Emmett Haake, a junior at Norfolk Catholic High School.

“First Tech Challenge” officials say they hope this tournament will influence more students to be interested in the STEM field.

“We want to inspire students to really challenge themselves to think with the muscle between their ears, their brain, and think outside of the box. We want them to learn that robotics is not just engineering related element, which is important, but also it’s more than just the robot,” said Rebecca Whitaker, with First Tech Challenge.

After Saturday, 9 teams will move on to the Iowa championships in March this year.