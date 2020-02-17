Siouxland students compete in Poetry Out Loud competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hoping to grow young minds, a national poetry reading event for students was held in Siouxland Sunday.

Seven students from area high schools competed in the annual Poetry Out Loud competition at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The contest encourages young people to improve their public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.

“I hope they get to see how well prepared the students and how well they understand, some of them are very difficult poems, but understand and then maybe get something out of that poem that they wouldn’t have gotten if they had just read it themselves ” Mistress of Ceremonies Diana Wooley.

Only two students will advance to the state competition. And the odds may be in their favor as the winner of this regional competition has gone on to win state for the past six years.