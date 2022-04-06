SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 5th graders at Perry Creek Elementary combined technology and nature for a unique lesson.

The students got to bring ecosystems they designed and programmed to life, experiencing them through VR headsets.

The lesson was designed to help students get hands-on experience with coding and technology while learning biology as well.

One 5th grader told KCAU that today’s lesson lines up perfectly with her future plans.

“Maybe in like Middle School and High School they might do more programming and I love STEM, so I’m taking computer programming classes next year too. So that really helped me get a jump start with next year,” said Chloe Castro.

Wednesday’s lesson was a part of an international baccalaureate program that Sioux City schools participated in.