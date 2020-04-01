Siouxland students added at Spalding Park free meal pick-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland students needing to get out of the house and a free meal got and additional surprise Tuesday.

During the meal pick up service at Spalding Park Elementary, students got a free book as well as a meal.Staff and teachers were on hand as well, waving to kids from a safe distance. Spalding Park Elementary Principal Mimi Moore said it was a way to celebrate the Spalding Park family.

“Everybody needs to know that they’re cared and loved for. We love them. We care for them, and they need to know that we have not forgotten and making that connection and this is something that they will remember for for the rest of their lives.” said Moore.

Spalding Park Elementary is one of 24 locations in the Sioux City Community School District where kids can pick up free lunches while classes are suspended.