LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland student has had their photo selected to appear in a Nebraska Department of Agriculture calendar.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) held its annual Poultry Photo Contest and announced the winners Wednesday in a release. The winners’ photographs will be featured in a 2024 calendar.

Representing Siouxland is Clara Krause of Hubbard. Here photo of four ducks will be featured in November.

The contest was open to Nebraska FFA and 4-H members. NDA Director Sherry Vinton wanted to thank the members who entered the contest this year.

“Through your photography, you are showing people in a unique and creative way just how diverse the poultry industry is in Nebraska,” Vinton said. “Congratulations!”

The winners are as listed.

January – Charlie Meister of Springfield

February – Ada White of Grand Island

March – Reagan Dinger of Roca

April – Kyla Wharton of Lincoln

May – Grant Meister of Springfield

June – Janae Oberg of Farnam

July – Kaitlyn Flessner of Ord

August – Kelsey Bunn of North Bend

September – Charlotte Sanio of Lincoln

October – Jacob Rief of St. Paul

November – Clara Krause of Hubbard

December – Sofie Farr of Farnam

View the PDF of the calendar below.

The calendar will also have information for poultry owners on biosecurity so they can protect their flocks. Other selected photos can be seen on those pages.

“Keeping backyard flocks healthy is important to poultry owners and the poultry industry,” Vinton said. “4-H and FFA members work hard to ensure that the animals in their care stay healthy and strong. The photos we received from this year’s poultry contest show healthy poultry living the good life in Nebraska.”

More information on the Poultry Photo contest and information about poultry biosecurity can be found on the avian page of the NDA’s website .