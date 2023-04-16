AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — Two students were expelled after a bullying incident was caught on video at an Akron-Westield school. Now the light is being shifted onto another student, Lane Kenny, who stepped in to put a stop to it.

Over the weekend he was presented with a first-of-its-kind award for his actions by the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

I was very proud of him to know that in a group of, how many students, he was one willing to intervene and have a positive impact,” said Lane’s Mother Bobbie Joe Kenny.

The club will now give out the award annually by finding folks around Iowa and South Dakota that stand up for what’s right.