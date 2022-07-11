HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland student’s artwork was selected among thousands of entries in a contest for Google.

According to a release from Google, Olivia Hulstein, a Junior at a local Hull school, is among 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual “Doodle for Google” contest.

The release stated Google asked K-12 students to submit their artwork that relates to the prompt “I care for myself by…” which received thousands of entries.

Hulstein’s piece titled “A Self Portrait” was selected by a panel of three distinct judges, one of which was Grammy-nominated artist, Selena Gomez. Hulstein’s accomplishment was announced to students and faculty at her school during an assembly, according to the release.

“I care for myself by taking time for my hobbies,” said Hulstein, “I’ve always loved drawing ever since I was little, doodling on paper, canvas, and even the walls. Taking time to be creative helps me relax after a difficult day and gives me a sense of accomplishment when I finish a project.”

Oliva Hulstein’s Doodle for Google submission

There will be five finalists across the nation, who can be voted on by clicking here. Google will announce the five finalists from the 54 state and territory winners, and one of the five finalists will have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for one day.

The national winner will also receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package which will go towards a computer lab or technology program.