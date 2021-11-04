Siouxland Stories: Siouxlander puts new twist on Rubik’s cube

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Corey Fravel remembers his first Rubik’s cube.

“I think it was 5th grade. There was a magic show at a buddy of mine’s birthday party and they gave out a Rubik’s cube and called it a magic cube. And I would always do like 3 moves and undo it and say, hey I solved it. And my brother scrambled it for me. I couldn’t figure it out. So, he felt bad, learned how to solve it and then taught me how to solve it,” said Fravel.

Not only is Fravel solving them to this day, he’s also building them.

“There were ones that came out similar to this but this exact model didn’t exist, and the only way to get one is to make your own. And it turned out really well,” said Fravel.

So well, he decided to share it.

“So, I contacted this company, and said ‘hey, I made a puzzle I think others would enjoy because if I made it, others probably did too. And they liked that idea, I sent the prototype off and they made it about 6 months later. And I’ve got a bunch to show off to friends and family now,” said Fravel.

KCAU 9 asked Corey to show off his skills and solve one live on camera only taking a little longer than his personal best of 17 seconds.

That’s with a traditional Rubik’s cube. There are hundreds, if not thousands of twisty puzzles that are much more complicated to solve.

“They came out with what they call a ghost cube where these two puzzles are the exact same … but this is every shape is unique. So, you’re ultimately trying to get this back to a square because as soon as you start scrambling it, it just becomes a big jumbled mess of shapes. So, you’re not relying on color, you’re relying on just shapes to get this back to a square,” said Fravel.

Another, that’s a Rubik’s cube, but has been changed to look like a triangle.

“The pyramid ones would turn at the corners instead. So, it was way easier to have four corners turn instead of six. So, that’s why the pyramid shapes became a thing,” said Fravel.

No matter what, for enthusiasts like Corey, all puzzles have a solution, you just have to be up for the challenge.

“It’s just like a regular puzzle; you’ve got to put the right piece where it’s supposed to go. The tough part is spinning it into the right spot without screwing up what you’ve already done. And that’s where algorithms come into play, where you’re doing things one way, and then undoing it a different way and seeing what the result is. So, it kind of turns into a math problem too. But it really is just a puzzle. You’ve got to put the right pieces where they need to go,” said Fravel.

Corey’s cube can be purchased online for anyone interested in giving it a try. Click here.