AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a town in Siouxland with a little more than 1,500 people living in it. But one of those residents worked at a Michelin Star restaurant in Chicago for more than a decade.

Chef Gilberto Perez decided to bring his culinary talents to the tightly-knit community’s bowling alley.

“They come here to expect a fine dinner,” said Chef Gilberto Perez.

In the bowling alley, Chef Perez turns out lunches and dinners that you might not expect inside similar establishments. Everything from ceviche tostadas to classic Italian dishes, such as caprese salad, bruschetta, and fresh pasta.

“I used to work at one of the best places in Chicago, Morton’s Steakhouse,” said Chef Perez.

Chef Perez said the factors in moving to Akron were COVID-19, getting away from the crowds, and seeking a safe community to live and work in.

“Everybody asks me the same question….why did you move to Akron from the big city? I’m happy. I’m happy to be here. And my family too,” said Chef Perez.

Since he took over Lazy Lanes in April 2021, customers have noticed the changes and Chef Perez has also become a large part of the local soccer community.

“I really like soccer. I have a soccer team. I like to play soccer and cook!” Chef Perez said.

Chef Perez’s son, Nery, shares the love of the game of soccer. When he’s not helping run the family business, you can find him on the Lazy Lanes team, out on the pitch. Nery said the family business comes first.

“I’d rather do both kind of. But rather help my parents more. Because it’s a business and businesses are more important than just going outside and playing with friends because you need a job to pay bills and stuff,” said Nery Perez, Gilberto’s son.

Nery said when given the choice, he much prefers living in Siouxland.

“I feel great about living in Akron. There’s a lot of good stuff here. And a lot of good and kind people living around here,” said Nery. “I like Akron here better. Chicago wasn’t a kind place in that sense. There was a lot of stuff happening there,” said Nery.

“You can be more free here because there are a lot of bad people in Chicago,” said Nery.

While the transition from Chicago to Akron wasn’t easy, moving away from the rest of the family, Perez, his wife, and children said they are enjoying their new life in Iowa.

“It was hard for my family, and hard for me because I’m missing all of my family lives in Chicago. But now it’s been two years and two months. My child is in school, making friends,” said Chef Perez.

“I try to do my best, to have the best food in town,” Chef Perez said.

