Siouxland stores being hiring for holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may not even be Halloween, but many businesses are already preparing for the busy holiday season. That means hiring extra staff and extending hours of operation.

Businesses are expecting to do well in the next few months. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are expected to produce nearly $730 billion in sales.

For small businesses like A La Mode Unique Boutique, they are planning to extend their hours as well as hire some more employees before the busy season hits.

“We’re a small business, so we know we can’t compete with the big box stores as store hours go. And we only have one register, so it’s important that we extend our hours give everyone some time to get off work and go shopping,” said Kristi Pittman, the owner of A La Mode Unique Boutique.

Pittman says she is receiving new inventory daily. She’s trying to stay ahead and keep sizes on her shelves for those early holiday shoppers.

Larger corporations such as Target and UPS are hiring more than 100,000 workers this holiday season. It’s an opportunity for Siouxlanders to pick up an extra shift and make some extra cash.