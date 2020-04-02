Siouxland store owner sees increase of sales for board games

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you need a break, you might think about playing a board game with your family. A Siouxland business said you wouldn’t be alone.

Games King says it’s seeing an increase in people buying board games as they look for things to keep busy and distracted.

Though the store closed last week, new games are available through the stores website.

“Lots of video games are also solitary. There are obviously exceptions, but if they don’t have a lot of computers, [board games] helps bring everyone to the table and play something together,” said Games King owner James King.

He also says they’re also offering gift certificates as well as providing online ways to join in their weekly games of Magic: The Gathering.