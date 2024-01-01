SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The start of the new year means the beginning of a new legislative session for all three Siouxland states.

In Iowa, the 90th Iowa General Assembly will start next Monday, Jan. 8 in Des Moines. That legislative session is set to have 100 days in its schedule.

Republican lawmakers in the Iowa House are focused on education, economy, public safety, and government transparency and efficiency. Democrats in the same chamber say they want to focus on protecting public education, legalizing marijuana for adults, reproductive freedoms, and lowering costs for families in the state.

Next Tuesday, Jan. 9, the 99th South Dakota legislative session will get underway. There will be 38 legislative days for lawmakers to get bills passed in Pierre.

According to the South Dakota Legislature’s website, there’s currently 40 proposed bills for the state house and 32 bills pre-filed for the state senate. There are two senate joint resolutions, with one of them providing legislative approval for a future use water permit application by the Lewis and Clark regional water system.

Meanwhile, in less than two days, the 2nd session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature begins in Lincoln. This session will have 60 days because 2024 is an even-numbered year. The 1st session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature was 90 days because 2023 was an odd-numbered year.

That session was controversial because of bills regarding abortion and transgender healthcare. Legislative Bill 574 caused a filibuster that lasted for several weeks in the unicameral.

The upcoming session will have lawmakers finding a new person to lead the legislature’s executive committee after former chairman Tom Briese was appointed as Nebraska State Treasurer in Sep. 2023. That needs to happen before any bills are introduced.