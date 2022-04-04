SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland non-profit that has served the community for 45 years will soon be moving to a new location.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday about the construction of a new facility, according to a release. The current facility is at 717 West 7th Street, and has been their home since 2013.

The new facility will be located at the corner of 9th Street and Nebraska Street near the Warming Shelter.

The release stated the new location is also strategically placed on bus lines and within a few blocks of Siouxland Community Health Center and Siouxland District Health, both of which provide services to the less fortunate in the community.

Organizers said they will begin fundraising sometime in the spring to assist with the construction costs.