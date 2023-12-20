SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For more than five years now, staff at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen have decided to make Christmastime a little extra special.

On Wednesday, roughly 200 people enjoyed a special holiday meal, including hot turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes and, of course, sweet treats like pie.

Nearly a dozen volunteers made the feast possible. However, Lyn Kluender, the director of the soup kitchen, said it takes more than just the helping hands that were present in-person Wednesday to make events like these happen.

“We get great help from the community, both donations and the diners that come,” Kluender said. “Everyone just has a great time… and it’s just our way of spreading cheer and joy in the community.”

The children in attendance were each given a gift and were able to meet with Santa.