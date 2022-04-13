SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen feeds around 300 people a day and relies on community donations to stock its shelves. Now the local non-profit is looking for help from the community.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen is desperately asking for donations of bulk food items like large canned and dry goods as it takes over 40 pounds of these items to prepare a night’s meals.

With space for only around two weeks’ worth of food, the demand is ongoing.

“We have very limited space so we can stock up as much as we can and then we kind of use as we go, we’d ask for more of certain things but limited space,”

The kitchen accepts donations from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.