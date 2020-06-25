Siouxland Soup Kitchen receives helpful donations during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Sioux City’s non-profits is helping fight against food security issues.

For 30 years, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street has been serving the hungry. Workers say the demand for services has gone up considerably since the pandemic started.

In recent days, donations of food, cash, and gift cards have been delivered to the kitchen.

Workers tell us they are now in the position to continue feeding those in need.

Latest Stories