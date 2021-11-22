Siouxland Soup Kitchen preparing free meals for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Soup Kitchen volunteers worked night and day to prepare Thanksgiving meals. Food was prepared to serve more than 200 meals to the Siouxland community.

“I think it’s a good thing. People are reaching out to others, showing some love during the holidays,” Sioux City resident Aaron Plummer said.

“I think it’s a great way for the community to give back to the people that are less fortunate right now. This is tough times and any help they can get is God sent,” Fort Dodge resident Joe Kirchmeier said.

Siouxland Soup Kitchen volunteers have been preparing Thanksgiving meals for the past week.

“We usually have four at night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then we have two from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and they’ve been helping me carve the turkeys,” Soup Kitchen Manager Cat Shores said.

All meals made possible through donations from community members and local businesses.

“We got over 22 Turkeys donated. We can only work out of donations, like we are not federally funded and if it weren’t for the community, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen. They will expect turkey, they will expect potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Dinner rolls, pies,” Shores said.

There were also more than 30 pumpkin and pecan pies donated to go along with the large amount of food served. Thus, making sure Siouxland is taken care of for the holidays; one plate of food at a time.

“It is such an honor because I have seen, you know, growing up I have seen people that have been less fortunate and without other people helping them, you know, it is hard for them to get by,” Shores said.

“I know a lot of guys that are homeless and they appreciate meals. I see them go down there, you know, during the holidays, stuff like that. And yeah they really appreciate it,” Plummer said.

If you’re interested in learning about the different meal offerings in Siouxland, click here.