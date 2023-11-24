SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While most start meal preparations the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen started a week before the holiday.

A total of 30 turkeys and 15 pumpkin pies were donated and prepared to feed around 300 people.

“We’re really grateful to the community that helps us. The volunteers, the donations, it all helps and it stays right here in Siouxland to help feed the hungry people right here in our community,” said Lyn Kluender, Siouxland Soup Kitchen director.

The Soup Kitchen received big donations this year from Sioux City Ford Lincoln and several youth groups from Ponca, Nebraska.

“It’s really a community effort. We’re just the lucky ones that get to serve it and see everyone’s smile on their faces when they come through,” said Kluender.

The meal concluded around 5:30 and included stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole.