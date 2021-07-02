Siouxland Soup Kitchen launches very first website

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has made a big change to their online presence.

The organization announced Friday afternoon on their Facebook page the launch of their brand new and very first website they hope will make it easier for anyone who wishes to help out the community.

Before the launch, anyone who wished to volunteer or donate had to call the building or visit the Facebook page.

Director of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, Lyn Armentrout, said the new website is another option for those to learn about their mission and keep up with their needs list.

The biggest change, according to Armentrout, is that volunteers can now sign up for shifts on the website instead of emailing the Soup Kitchen.

Visit the website by clicking here.