Siouxland Soup Kitchen hosts J&J vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Soup Kitchen visitors had the opportunity to get vaccinated Thursday.

While folks grabbed a meal, they were also able to get the shot.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered so community members wouldn’t have to come back for a second dose.

The soup kitchen and Drilling Pharmacy said they were able to get roughly 30 people vaccinated.

“This is a good opportunity for people to get more vaccines in arms, and we’ve already been able to and get to parts of the community that can’t get to us,” said Christina Plautz of Drilling Pharmacy.

“It’s like a flu shot, it’s about the same. I get it one time, and they said that’s it. Just one time,” said Alfred White Eyes, who received a vaccine on Thursday at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

If you are still in need of a vaccine, there is wide availability where you can get one..