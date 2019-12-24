Siouxland Soup Kitchen hosts Christmas dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nothing but Christmas cheer for some Siouxlanders getting served a Christmas dinner on Monday.

Folks got a hot Christmas dinner at The Siouxland Soup Kitchen early Monday evening. The annual event provides families with food and necessities and kids got a present from Santa and a new blanket.

Organizers said the Christmas dinner was in much higher demand this year.

“The need was great this year. Normally only three or four people will call and ask what’s for dinner or when’s dinner. This year I’ve had whole families call asking hey are you going to be having toys what are you doing I have a family and am in need. Yeah, for whatever reason, this year seems to be a lot of need,” said Danielle Tott of The Soup Kitchen.

Tott also said that she’s thankful for all the help the Soup Kitchen of Siouxland received from the community, including Fleet Farm employees who volunteered to help during the dinner.

