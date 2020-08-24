Siouxland songwriter encourages people to “Choose Love”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland songwriter was inspired to create something positive after racial tension has grown in the nation.

Local singer and songwriter Jill Miller composed a song called “Choose Love” with Rachel Barrentine from Nashville to encourage people to come together.

“Our nation feels so divided on everything, whether it’s COVID-19, racial injustice, or politics. So much of what we see is negative, and I felt very called to write something positive to encourage us to come together and choose love. We hope this sparks a positive movement in our community, our state, and our nation.” said Jill Miller.

The song has evolved into more than a song, but a social movement for the community, as local Sioux City residents came together to create a video that went with the song.

The City of Sioux City will proclaim the week of August 24 through the 28 as Choose Love in Siouxland week.

Mayor Bob Scott read a proclamation at the City Council meeting on August 24.

You can watch the music video below.

