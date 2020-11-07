Siouxland snowbirds stay put for winter due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Thousands of people across the U.S. escape their hometowns and bone-chilling cold winters to head south for warmer weather, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench in those travel plans for some Siouxlanders.

The Hunkins couple, Jane and Bruce, are local snowbirds.

“She’s teaching me dancing the ballroom dancing, square dancing and round dancing,” said Bruce Hunkins.

But once the weather starts to dip, the pair grooves their way down south.

“It starts getting cold and I say to Jane, ‘what are we doing here, let’s go down to Arizona’ so after December 7th, we usually take off,” said the Hunkins.

It’s been a tradition for the couple the past five years.

“So we get to see the desert, the blooming, all the little waterways, so yeah, it’s very different from Iowa, so it’s a nice experience,” said the Hunkins.

But this year’s travel plans for the couple are at a standstill due to the pandemic.

“COVID has an impact on everything and so we will be very cautioning we will see what comes out see what they do about finding a treatment and so forth for it so we will be watching,” said the Hunkins.

But not every snowbird is planting roots this winter. One study found that 74% of adults age 55 and older are still planning to move forward with their migration plans this year.

According to the CDC, travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Therefore, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus and that’s exactly what the Hunkins are doing this year to protect their health.

“We are snow birds, and we love dancing, and we can dance our socks off down there, but we do the same thing here,” said the Hunkins.

The couple is a part of Siouxland Center for Active Generations and that’s where they will continue getting out and active through the winter months.

