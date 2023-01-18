SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a few years of less than normal snow fall, the need for snow removal followed suit, but now snow removal companies are ready for work to pick back up.

KCAU 9 spoke with Jose Sebastian co-owner of J & V Landscaping and Housekeeping about it.

“It’s a good thing for us as snowplow people, but on the other side, people have to spend money to hire, but I think everybody helps, everybody wins.” said Sebastian.

Sebastian recommended that if Siouxlanders do have to do snow removal on their own to take it slow and use plenty of salt where needed.