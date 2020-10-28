Siouxland Sleep-Out going virtual

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders preparing to spend time outdoors for a good cause will have the option to join virtually.

The annual Siouxland Sleep-Out put on by the Community Action Agency is taking the event online. Participants taking precautions due to COVID-19 can join in the good cause by pitching tents in their own backyard and experience what it’s like to be homeless in Siouxland.

The Siouxland Sleep-Out is set for November 6 at Cone Park.

This year will also feature a silent auction online which ends this Friday. More information can be found here

Siouxland Sleep-Out is an event that brings awareness and raise funds for the homeless population around the area.

Latest Stories